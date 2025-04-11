Etihad Airways Carries 5 Million Passengers In Q1 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for March 2025, continuing its positive performance as among the fastest growing global carriers.
The airline carried 5 million passengers during the first quarter, and welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, up 14 percent compared to the same period last year, as Etihad’s upward trajectory continued.
The airline recorded a passenger load factor of 87 percent in the first quarter of the year, up from 86 percent in the same period in 2024, while expanding its capacity, and increasing its operating fleet size by 10 percent.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "Our guest numbers saw further strong growth and across the 12 months to the end of March 2025, we have welcomed almost 20 million passengers.
"In the past month alone, we have announced two new routes and increased flight frequencies, bringing the total number of new destinations scheduled for 2025 to 16.
"I am very pleased to report we recorded our highest ever customer satisfaction scores in March, reflecting our continued commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience."
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 156 hours ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit8 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award9 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations9 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..9 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority9 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO10 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..10 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..10 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza10 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 1410 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel11 hours ago