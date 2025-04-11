Etihad Airways carries 5 million passengers in Q1 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for March 2025, continuing its positive performance as among the fastest growing global carriers.

The airline carried 5 million passengers during the first quarter, and welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, up 14 percent compared to the same period last year, as Etihad’s upward trajectory continued.

The airline recorded a passenger load factor of 87 percent in the first quarter of the year, up from 86 percent in the same period in 2024, while expanding its capacity, and increasing its operating fleet size by 10 percent.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "Our guest numbers saw further strong growth and across the 12 months to the end of March 2025, we have welcomed almost 20 million passengers.

"In the past month alone, we have announced two new routes and increased flight frequencies, bringing the total number of new destinations scheduled for 2025 to 16.

"I am very pleased to report we recorded our highest ever customer satisfaction scores in March, reflecting our continued commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience."