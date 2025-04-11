Open Menu

Etihad Airways Carries 5 Million Passengers In Q1 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Etihad Airways carries 5 million passengers in Q1 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for March 2025, continuing its positive performance as among the fastest growing global carriers.

The airline carried 5 million passengers during the first quarter, and welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, up 14 percent compared to the same period last year, as Etihad’s upward trajectory continued.

The airline recorded a passenger load factor of 87 percent in the first quarter of the year, up from 86 percent in the same period in 2024, while expanding its capacity, and increasing its operating fleet size by 10 percent.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "Our guest numbers saw further strong growth and across the 12 months to the end of March 2025, we have welcomed almost 20 million passengers.

"In the past month alone, we have announced two new routes and increased flight frequencies, bringing the total number of new destinations scheduled for 2025 to 16.

"I am very pleased to report we recorded our highest ever customer satisfaction scores in March, reflecting our continued commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience."

Related Topics

Traffic Same United Arab Emirates March From Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

6 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

9 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

10 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East