UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Celebrates 15 Years Of Flights To Belgium

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to Belgium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is today celebrating the 15th anniversary of its first service between Abu Dhabi and Brussels.

Since launching the flights on 31st October, 2005, Etihad has carried almost 2 million passengers between the two capitals, building on strong demand for point-to-point business and leisure travel between Abu Dhabi and Brussels.

The airline has also carried large numbers of travellers via Abu Dhabi to and from Brussels, with the most popular destinations being Muscat in Oman, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, Delhi and Mumbai in India, and Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan.

Between 2011 and 2015, Etihad Airways expanded the service from an original three flights to eight weekly departures. Since 2016, the airline has operated a daily service, however this is currently reduced to three flights per week due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Flights between both cities are operated by a two-class Boeing 787 Dreamliner, featuring Etihad’s award-winning cabins and inflight products.

Ann Ramaekers, Etihad Airways Country Manager Belgium, said: "For 15 years, our Abu Dhabi-Brussels service has provided a strong connection between the two regions, opening up opportunities for business and tourism travel to and from Brussels to Abu Dhabi and beyond.

"We are proud to continue linking Belgium to the world today, and we hope to resume our daily service once travel restrictions begin to ease. In June this year, we launched Etihad Wellness, an expanded and more comprehensive health and hygiene programme and customer guide, to keep passengers safe, well and reassured while travelling with us. Our global COVID-19 wellness insurance is also now included with every Etihad Airways ticket. We are pleased to be able to maintain this important connection between the UAE and Europe during this time."

In January 2020, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Etihad Airways operated a special ‘eco-flight’ from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, featuring a range of initiatives designed to illustrate the airline’s broad commitment to sustainable practices in the air and on the ground. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner followed an optimised flight route to help reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Delhi Mumbai Islamabad World Thailand Australia Business Europe UAE Abu Dhabi Oman Melbourne Sydney Brussels Guide Muscat Phuket Bangkok Belgium January June October 2016 2015 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

20 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.