Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to Bahrain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 21st August 2019 (WAM) - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its operations between the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, and Manama, capital of Bahrain.

Since launching services to Bahrain on 22 August 2004, Etihad has carried more than 2.5 million guests between the two capitals. Today, the airline operates 28 flights per week and carries 200,000 guests annually to and from Bahrain, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Etihad’s flights to Manama provide a vital link between Bahrain and major markets in Asia, Indian subcontinent, MENA and the United States, via the airline’s home and hub, Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this year, Etihad Airways and Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, signed a codeshare agreement in which each placed their flight codes on services operated by the other between and beyond Abu Dhabi and Manama, strengthening the offering of both airlines.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the 15th anniversary of our flights to Bahrain, which was one of the first routes we served after Etihad was established in November 2003.

"Bahrain has evolved as a significant market for Etihad, notably because of its strong relationships, long history and shared culture with the UAE, and we will continue to build upon these foundations."

"We thank our guests and partners for supporting Etihad’s operations during this period, and look forward to progressing together, within and beyond our home bases in the GCC region."

The United Arab Emirates has boasted robust economic ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain throughout history. The business links between them are now stronger than ever, with the total non-oil trade volume exceeding 7.5 US billion in 2018.