Etihad Airways Celebrates 48th National Day With All-Emirati Operated Flight

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Etihad Airways celebrates 48th National Day with all-Emirati operated flight

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) Etihad Airways has released a video in celebration of the 48th National Day of the UAE, chronicling a unique flight that recently took off from the airline’s hub, Abu Dhabi.

The extraordinary video, a first of its kind for the airline, stars Etihad’s UAE national staff, who can be seen carrying out all the elements of the flight dispatch process before the aircraft takes to the skies. The video showcases a UAE national Aircraft Engineer, Terminal Operations Manager, Flight Dispatcher, Captain and First Officers.

The journey begins with the Emirati Guest Services Agent welcoming travellers to check-in at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and reveals touching moments with the many different staff that make an Etihad experience special.

The aircraft is commanded by an all-Emirati flight crew, including Captain Adel Al Zubaidi, Senior First Officer Khalid Al Ali and First Officer Reem Alnuaimi in the flight deck.

Emirati women make up approximately 51 percent of Etihad’s Emirati workforce, and Etihad’s commitment to employing and supporting women in a diverse range of roles, including those traditionally dominated by men, is demonstrated in the video.

