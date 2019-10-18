Etihad Airways celebrates Boeing 787 Dreamliner services to Milan

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) Etihad Airways has celebrated the deployment of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily scheduled services to Milan by hosting an exclusive reception at the Palazzo Clerici, the spectacular Baroque former residence of the influential Clerici family, located in the heart of the Italian city. The occasion was attended by leading figures from the UAE and local government officials, diplomats, corporate partners, members of the travel industry and social influencers.

Etihad introduced its Abu Dhabi to Milan Malpensa service in September 2007, its first destination in Italy. To meet demand for a more comfortable and personalised travel experience, state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner services were launched in September this year, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to the Italian market.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Since the launch of flights between Milan and Abu Dhabi in 2007, Etihad has carried over 1.4 million guests to and from the city, and the route continues to enjoy strong demand from both business and leisure travellers alike. The tremendous support and recognition Etihad has received in recent years from Italian guests, partners and stakeholders, has been instrumental in strengthening our position as a leader in this important market."

The 787-9s serving Milan currently feature industry-leading cabins with 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats, and will soon be among the first Dreamliners in the fleet to feature new Economy Space seating.