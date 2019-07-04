UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Celebrates Deployment Of Boeing 787-10 To Shanghai

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Etihad Airways celebrates deployment of Boeing 787-10 to Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has celebrated the deployment of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on its daily scheduled services to Shanghai by hosting an 'Abu Dhabi Night' reception, at the Bellagio Shanghai.

The event was attended by leading figures from the UAE and local government officials, diplomats, corporate partners, members of the travel industry and social influencers from the two countries.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Since the launch of our flights between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi in 2012, we have witnessed huge growth in China’s outbound tourism market and experienced strong demand from both business and leisure travellers."

"We are delighted to now deploy the larger 787-10 Dreamliner on this popular route, a decision which reflects the importance of Shanghai and China to Etihad Airways. The new aircraft will help support the surging growth in leisure travel from Shanghai and its surrounding cities in Eastern China, to the middle East and beyond, via our hub in Abu Dhabi," he added.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, said, "The aviation sector makes an invaluable contribution of 13 percent of the UAE's GDP and as such is one of the most valuable aspects of the UAE-China relationship. Our country has become an important strategic trading partner for China’s overseas investment, positioned as it is at the crossroads of continents.

"

"The UAE sits at a crucial pivot point of the international arc of the Belt and Road Initiative, and we are working with the Chinese government to capitalise on this geostrategic benefit, as the natural gateway to Africa and the wider Middle East," he continued.

"This fleet upgrade," said Dr. Al Dhaheri, "alongside numerous other initiatives driven by Etihad Airways, is part of a series of positive developments in the aviation sector, and I am delighted that the ties between the UAE and China are being further strengthened in these very real and practical ways."

"The new daily scheduled services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai support the advancement of the UAE-China relationship through these connections of businesses, cultures and peoples. This work will underpin shared UAE-China aims to achieve a common goal of pursuing sustainable growth, stability, and prosperity at an ever-increasing pace," he added.

The number of Chinese tourists arriving in the UAE now exceeds one million per year, while 3.5 million Chinese passengers transit through the country each year, assisted by direct services, the mutual visa-exemption policy between the UAE and China implemented last January, and the great efforts in promoting bidirectional destinations and business investment.

Related Topics

Africa Business China UAE Abu Dhabi Road Shanghai United Arab Emirates Middle East Hub January Market Event From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN envoy on migrants criticises 'blindness' of EU ..

38 seconds ago

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club r ..

40 seconds ago

Kazakhstan jails three mothers ahead of protests

42 seconds ago

Kosovo bans Serbian officials in latest diplomatic ..

44 seconds ago

Barty cruises, fireworks anticipated for Kyrgios a ..

3 minutes ago

'Victims, perpetrators': Rehabilitating Indonesia' ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.