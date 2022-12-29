Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Etihad Airways has celebrated the milestone of carrying 10 million passengers in 2022.

The 10 millionth passenger and their family were surprised onboard flight EY205 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi with a cake, complimentary roundtrip tickets, a Gold tier membership on Etihad Guest, aircraft models and a polaroid camera to capture the occasion.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Thank you to each one of our guests who chose to fly with Etihad Airways and to our team for delivering our award-winning and reliable service day in and day out in 2022. Reaching the 10 million mark is an important milestone for the airline and our entire Etihad family.”