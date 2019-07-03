Etihad Airways celebrates launch of A380 services to Seoul

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Etihad Airways today celebrated the deployment of its first Airbus A380 ‘super jumbo’ on its scheduled daily services to Seoul, Korea.

The occasion was marked in style with a spectacular ‘Abu Dhabi Night’ evening reception at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul, with the venue hosting a unique opportunity to showcase the two cultures, Korean and Emirati, coming together. The event was attended by leading figures from the local government, diplomats, media, corporate partners, and the travel trade.

To highlight the cosmopolitan nature of Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, and to promote cultural fusion between Emirati and Korean people, the evening featured a series of performances by Arabic and Korean artists, and also offered a tapestry of cuisines fusing the cultures together through taste. The evening gave a glimpse into the fascinating culinary experiences every leisure and business traveller can enjoy in Abu Dhabi.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We are delighted to include Seoul as one of our most important destinations on the Etihad network with the increased capacity and flagship flying experience only the A380 can provide. The move will guarantee product consistency and more convenient travel options for more customers travelling to and from Korea, ensuring they experience the ultimate flying experience.

"While we will continue to offer an unparalleled experience for all our guests, we believe the power of choice is with the passenger to decide what products are right for them. That’s why we launched the new ‘Choose Well’ brand platform late last year, to invite our guests to decide how they fly through a new range of products and travel options designed to meet all requirements.

"This year also marks the nine years of flying Seoul, and we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the tremendous support and recognition we’ve received over the past years from our guests and all our stakeholders. They have all been instrumental in cementing Etihad’s position as a leading airline in this market and beyond."

Etihad Airways launched its Abu Dhabi to Seoul service in December 2010, and upgraded the daily flights to its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on 1st August, 2018, in order to further meet the demands for a more comfortable and personalised travel experience. With the introduction of the A380, the South Korean capital’s Incheon airport now joins London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, New York JFK and Sydney as top destination served by the airline’s award-winning aircraft.

Etihad Airways operates extensive codeshare partnerships with both Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, providing enhanced connections between Australasia, Asia, the middle East, Europe and North America.