UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Celebrates Saudi National Day

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 90th National Day of the Kingdom.

To mark the occasion, the airline created an infographic to showcase the flight path of the special liveried "Choose Saudi Arabia" Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner since its first flight to Riyadh on 23rd September 2019.

Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Senior Vice President Government, International and Communications, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "The Saudi Arabian-inspired livery celebrates the UAE’s close historical ties with the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is a key market and we enjoy a special relationship with Saudia through our codeshare agreement and an extensive maintenance programme through our Etihad Engineering division.

"

"With travel restrictions being eased and borders reopening, subject to the lifting of international restrictions, we look forward to resuming flights to the Kingdom in October and once again, connecting Abu Dhabi to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam."

The iconic aircraft, flying with latticework design in the Kingdom’s national colours and Islamic calligraphic and Mashrabiya, travelled to 46 destinations, carried around 74,000 guests and transported more than 4,500 tonnes of cargo in 421 flights.

In 2019, Etihad operated 8,404 passenger flights and carried 1.3 million guests between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

UAE Jeddah Riyadh Abu Dhabi Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates September October 2019 Market Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

14 seconds ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

5 minutes ago

Let’s take a moment to praise about TECNO sponso ..

7 minutes ago

UAE upgrades food-testing labs to enhance food saf ..

15 minutes ago

Realme launched the most Tech Trendsetting model o ..

25 minutes ago

Shehzad Akbar laughs at Shehbaz Sharif after Marya ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.