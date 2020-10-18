Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced it partnered with the Frontline Heroes Office to demonstrate its support and recognition towards frontline heroes across the UAE.

In a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between Etihad Airways and the Frontline Heroes Office, the two organisations set out their commitment to the professionals who have put themselves on the frontline in times of need to protect the UAE community.

In support of the Frontline Heroes Office, Etihad Airways has unveiled exclusive benefits for frontline heroes that include a 15% discount on Etihad Airways flights and preferential rates for Etihad Holidays’ range of travel packages. Guests will be welcomed at a special dedicated airport check-in area at Abu Dhabi International Airport and offered a 15kg complimentary excess baggage allowance.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "This year has been one of the most challenging in my working career and has taught us all some valuable lessons in perseverance and resilience. Yet, through all the adversity, we’ve had the opportunity to shine a light on our national heroes.

It’s clear we have a huge debt of gratitude to the frontline heroes who have worked so tirelessly and selflessly to keep our country going. Those individuals have my utmost respect and it is a great honour that Etihad can give back to this community."

Professor Maha Barakat, Director-General of the Frontline Heroes Office, said, "We at the Frontline Heroes Office are extremely proud of the swift response from Etihad Airways in their commitment to support frontline heroes who have dedicated their lives to the nation. We look forward to strengthening this ongoing partnership and continuing our commitment to source exemplary institutions like Etihad Airways to build an ecosystem of organisations to aid frontline heroes."

Since its inception in July 2020, more than 80,000 professionals have been registered with the Frontline Heroes Office, including health sector staff, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists, cleaning and sanitisation personnel, as well as protection and prevention workers, and security and emergency personnel.