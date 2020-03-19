Etihad Airways eases travel plans by introducing Etihad Credit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced that it is introducing Etihad Credit to give guests the freedom to delay their travel plans by permitting a free cancellation and is offering the original value of their booking to be used as credit towards their next trip.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Etihad said "As the situation around the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to evolve, these new measures will provide maximum flexibility and ensures guests that need to travel, do so safely and conveniently."

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "In these unprecedented times, we understand that some of our guests are either unable to, or choose not to travel and it is our responsibility to help them as much as possible.

"Now, more than ever, there is a global effort to care for one another and halt the spread of COVID-19 and under these challenging circumstances. Etihad Credit is our way of helping to relieve some of the unnecessary burden many of our customers are facing."

Etihad Credit is available for all guests who have booked to travel before 30th June 2020.

Guests have until 30th September 2020 to rebook their trip, for travel until 31st December 2020 – any ticket, any fare type, any Etihad destination. Any fare difference from the original ticket price will be charged.

Additionally, Etihad Guest Members will be gifted monthly bonus Tier Miles from 31st March for three months to help them maintain their Tier Status. Eligible Members will receive further information directly.

Guests wishing to take advantage of Etihad Credit should visit the Travel Updates page on the Etihad Airways website and complete the form online.

For guests with essential travel requirements, Etihad is working closely with the World Health Organisation, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, and IATA, as well as other organisations, to ensure a healthy flying experience.

"The safety of our loyal customers, and of our employees continues to be our utmost priority, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure their wellbeing," adds Kamark.