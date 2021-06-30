UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Extends ‘Verified To Fly’ Travel Document Initiative Globally

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ travel document initiative globally

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Etihad Airways has extended its "Verified To Fly" travel document initiative, enabling travellers to validate their COVID-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport, to routes across its global network.

To use the service - which is available for the vast majority of Etihad flights - passengers sign-up by visiting "Manage my Booking" and following the simple instructions to upload and submit their travel documents.

Guests will receive confirmation once their documents have been approved in line with government requirements.

Verified travellers enjoy fast track check-in at the airport through the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker experience.

Launched in June, the new service has proven a successful tool helping people return to travel, providing passengers with confidence they have the necessary documents to meet government COVID-19-related travel rules to be allowed to fly.

A key benefit of Etihad’s Verified to Fly programme is passengers are only sharing their data with the airline itself, with no third-party involvement.

John Wright, Vice President Global Airports and Network Operations at Etihad Airways, said, "Verified to Fly has proven hugely popular with our guests, as they get a fast track experience when checking in at the airport if using Verified to Fly. Removing guess work from the process, guests also value the assurance that when they arrive at the airport, they have already met all COVID-19 travel requirements.

"We appreciate these are challenging times for travellers and this has been a key initiative to simplify our guests’ journeys as much as possible."

Related Topics

June National University All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

16 minutes ago

40 million children in Pakistan did not receive po ..

1 hour ago

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

1 hour ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.