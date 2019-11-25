UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways First Foreign Airline To Operate Flights To Jeddah’s New Terminal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate flights to Jeddah’s new terminal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has received a special reception - welcomed by a traditional water cannon salute – at Jeddah’s new Terminal 1. The inaugural flight was operated on Etihad’s Dreamliner with the distinctive Kingdom of Saudi Arabia livery.

The reception was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and was attended by Nasir Al Ketbi General Consular of UAE, Essam Fouad, Director General of King Abdulaziz Airport, Captain Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudi Ground Services, Yousef Attiah, Director General of Terminal 1, and management from Etihad Airways.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "The introduction of the new terminal in Jeddah and the warm welcome we’ve received is a demonstration of our commitment to the Saudi market and it’s a reflection towards the deep relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia"

"As Etihad Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines continue to strengthen their partnership, the new terminal will also provide convenient travel options to our customers, boosting the codeshare connectivity on joint services."

