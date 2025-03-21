Open Menu

Etihad Airways Gears Up To Welcome Passengers During Holiday Season

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) With multiple holiday periods approaching from March through August, Etihad Airways is preparing for a significant increase in travellers at Zayed International Airport.

To ensure guests enjoy a smooth start to their journey, the airline is encouraging early planning and utilisation of its comprehensive digital services.

The airline expects particularly high passenger volumes during the school Spring Break (20th March-13th April), Eid Al Fitr (late March), Hajj Season (May), Eid Al Adha (early June), and the School Summer Break (28th June-24th August).

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Etihad Airways Interim Chief Operations & Guest Officer, said, "We're preparing to welcome thousands of additional guests during these peak periods. Our teams are fully prepared to ensure every journey begins smoothly, and we recommend travellers take advantage of our numerous check-in options and digital tools to enjoy a relaxed start to their holidays."

Related Topics

Hajj Holidays March April May June August From Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

30 seconds ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

48 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

1 hour ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

1 hour ago
 Groom murdered just three days after wedding

Groom murdered just three days after wedding

1 hour ago
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrash ..

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia

1 hour ago
 ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational ..

ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration

1 hour ago
 Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup wit ..

Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oce ..

Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans

1 hour ago
 Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy

Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy

1 hour ago
 Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key iss ..

Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East