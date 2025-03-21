Etihad Airways Gears Up To Welcome Passengers During Holiday Season
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) With multiple holiday periods approaching from March through August, Etihad Airways is preparing for a significant increase in travellers at Zayed International Airport.
To ensure guests enjoy a smooth start to their journey, the airline is encouraging early planning and utilisation of its comprehensive digital services.
The airline expects particularly high passenger volumes during the school Spring Break (20th March-13th April), Eid Al Fitr (late March), Hajj Season (May), Eid Al Adha (early June), and the School Summer Break (28th June-24th August).
Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Etihad Airways Interim Chief Operations & Guest Officer, said, "We're preparing to welcome thousands of additional guests during these peak periods. Our teams are fully prepared to ensure every journey begins smoothly, and we recommend travellers take advantage of our numerous check-in options and digital tools to enjoy a relaxed start to their holidays."
