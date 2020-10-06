UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways implements Boeing 787 Dreamliner Multi-crew Pilots Licence programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Etihad Aviation Training, EAT, part of Etihad Aviation Group, has launched new training programmes for pilots at its world-class training facility. For the first time, customers will also be able to earn Etihad Guest Miles against EAT products and services.

The first Aviation Training Organisation, ATO, in the world to secure regulatory approval, cadets who complete MPL training on the Phenom 100 jet can now transition directly to the most efficient and advanced wide-body aircraft in the market, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. To achieve the highest proficiency standards, this programme allows EAT trainees to become fully qualified Boeing 787 Dreamliner pilots within 18 months, through an intensive and highly advanced curriculum that capitalises on leading industry learning techniques and technology.

Paolo La Cava, Vice President Etihad Aviation Training, said, "Etihad, along with a number of other airlines around the world, traditionally place cadets into narrow-body aircraft once they’ve completed their training. Due to higher market demand, EAT would rather place some cadets onto the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. With this new approval, requirements will be met and will also give pilots the opportunity to fly to destinations that are not catered with narrow-body aircraft."

Global airline pilot licence holders or individual pilots who are currently not flying, can now conduct type rating training at EAT, the first ATO in the UAE approved by the General Civil Aviation Authorities, GCAA, to offer this service.

This means, for this first time ever, individual pilots can now maintain their licence status while training with EAT. This includes initial issuance of licences for all aircraft types currently approved by EAT, revalidation and renewal of GCAA type ratings.

"Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions during the past year, EAT successfully trained over 18,000 students, while globally, the vast majority of training organisations paused their operations. Now, EAT also has the ability to offer type rate training to not only airline pilots, but also individual pilots who are not directly associated with any UAE air operator, similar to the European training environment. This way, Etihad’s training facilities are actively responding to the market’s needs and ensuring pilots remain licenced and employable while less aircraft are in the sky," added La Cava.

The EAT training team has been developing courseware to be the first GCAA ATO to provide the A350 Standard Training conversion, STC, and Cross Crew Qualification, CCQ. This will ensure EAT remains one of the world’s premier aviation training organisations to meet the ever-changing demands of the market moving to the next generation of aircraft.

