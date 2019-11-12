UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Increases Flights To Riyadh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

Etihad Airways increases flights to Riyadh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will commence a fourth daily flight from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, from 8th December.

The additional service will be operated by an Airbus A320 configured with eight seats in Business and 150 seats in Economy, said a press release issued by Etihad Airways on Tuesday.

Commenting on the new route, Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "The introduction of the new fourth daily service to Riyadh is demonstrative of our commitment to the Saudi market, and of the increase in demand on this core route. This has been boosted by warm relationship enjoyed by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and by the recent easing of entry visa regulations for tourists entering the Kingdom."

"Riyadh is a key market on our global network, and the additional service adds yet more attractive timings to both business and leisure travellers flying between both capitals, as well as more options for travellers connecting through Abu Dhabi onto Etihad’s global network.

As Etihad and Saudi continue to strengthen their partnership, the new flight will also provide convenient travel options to our customers, allowing increased codeshare connectivity on joint services," he added.

Etihad Airways has a codeshare agreement in place with Saudi. The two airlines place their flight codes on each other’s services between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi Arabian cities of Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh and Medina.

Etihad also places its ‘EY’ code on Saudi flights to Peshawar, Multan, Port Sudan and Vienna, while Saudi also places its ‘SV’ code to Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad, Belgrade, Brisbane, Chengdu, Chicago, Dusseldorf, Lagos, Melbourne, Moscow-Domodedovo, Rabat, Seychelles and Sydney.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Saudi will progressively add its code to Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and 11 more destinations in nine countries including Amsterdam, Baku, Brussels, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Phuket, Nagoya, Tokyo and Seoul.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Business UAE Jeddah Riyadh Abu Dhabi Saudi Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Vienna Baku Brussels Chengdu Hong Kong Ahmedabad Dublin Nagoya Tokyo Rabat Kathmandu Amsterdam Lagos Medina Belgrade Seoul Port Sudan Phuket Bangkok Chicago Saudi Arabia Seychelles December Visa Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal,cronies to give u ..

16 minutes ago

Admission in post-graduates programmes till Friday ..

16 minutes ago

Two killed in D I Khan firing

16 minutes ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Confirms Exchange of ..

16 minutes ago

Dr. Hafeez Sheikh says per kg tomato in Karachi av ..

30 minutes ago

Footwear exports increases 26.30 %

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.