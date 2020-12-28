UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Introduces Charter Flight Services

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:45 PM

Etihad Airways introduces charter flight services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) Etihad Airways, the UAE national airline, has expanded its business with the launch of charter and special flight services.

Fully customisable, business and leisure guests can choose from a variety of flight options including a dedicated passenger service, cargo only flight or a combined passenger and cargo package, the airline said on Monday.

Alex Featherstone, Vice President Network Planning & Alliances of Etihad Airways, said that charter flights provide a convenient alternative to travel, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the departure time, destination and routing.

This year, Etihad has flown over 500 charters including passenger, government and humanitarian flights.

Over 3.8 million tonnes of cargo has been transported for the government of Abu Dhabi as part of the national aid programme using charter services.

Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and safety programme, ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained on charters flights at every stage of the customer journey.

As part of the Etihad Wellness programme, global COVID-19 insurance cover is included for all passengers travelling with Etihad.

Etihad also charters flights for sports teams including a last-minute flight for Manchester City Football Club in 2019 to help them continue the Asia pre-season tour after they faced a delay on their initial journey.

