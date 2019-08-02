Etihad Airways introduces its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Lagos

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down in Lagos this morning after its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi.

Flight EY673 took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.35 am and arrived on schedule at 7.10 am local time.

The return flight EY674 departed Lagos at 8.30 am this morning, and is due to touch down back in the capital at 7.10 pm this evening, 2nd August.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Airways Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "We are delighted to upgrade to the Dreamliner aircraft on the Lagos route to further enhance the guest experience and to meet the needs of the growing numbers of business and leisure passengers travelling to and from Nigeria’s largest city.

Etihad Airways’ service to Lagos was inaugurated in July 2012. The route has proved very successful for the airline, recording consistently strong demand to and from both cities.

The two-class B787-9 Dreamliner features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy cabins configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.