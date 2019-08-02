UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Introduces Its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner To Lagos

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 03:15 PM

Etihad Airways introduces its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Lagos

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down in Lagos this morning after its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi.

Flight EY673 took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.35 am and arrived on schedule at 7.10 am local time.

The return flight EY674 departed Lagos at 8.30 am this morning, and is due to touch down back in the capital at 7.10 pm this evening, 2nd August.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Airways Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "We are delighted to upgrade to the Dreamliner aircraft on the Lagos route to further enhance the guest experience and to meet the needs of the growing numbers of business and leisure passengers travelling to and from Nigeria’s largest city.

Etihad Airways’ service to Lagos was inaugurated in July 2012. The route has proved very successful for the airline, recording consistently strong demand to and from both cities.

The two-class B787-9 Dreamliner features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy cabins configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Lagos Nigeria July August From

Recent Stories

Israel lobbied Washington to drop F-35 deal with T ..

40 seconds ago

NATO blames Russia for INF pact demise, vows 'meas ..

4 minutes ago

Hearing of defamation suit against Farooq Sattar a ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey 'neutralized' 165 terrorists in July

7 minutes ago

Opposition should forsake the politics of chaos : ..

7 minutes ago

Zardari has rescued his 'baby' Sadiq Sanjrani: She ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.