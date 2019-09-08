UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Introduces New Global Airport Transfer Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:45 PM

Etihad Airways introduces new global airport transfer service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Etihad Airways, the UAE's national airline, and SIXT, an international mobility service provider, have announced a new partnership to provide airport transfers to passengers globally.

Customers can now book the extra transfer service online for their flight via etihad.com immediately after purchasing their airline ticket or even up to one hour in advance. The new service includes various car categories from limousines to SUVs - all operated by chauffeurs.

Commenting on the partnership, Jamal Al Awadhi, Etihad Airways Vice President Product and Guest Experience, said, "This new service enhancement provides a seamless transportation experience for our guests from their home to the airport and then upon arrival at their destination.

"

In turn, Vinzenz Pflanz, President Corporate Sales at SIXT SE, stated, "I'm delighted we are expanding our strategic partnership to jointly offer our customers additional travel benefits. Our companies are not only two strong brands in the travel and tourism industry, we also operate globally across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the middle East and North America."

Related Topics

Africa Australia Europe UAE Car Middle East All From Industry Asia Airport

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to achieve balance in global oil ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate North Macedonia on Indepe ..

21 minutes ago

UAE delivers food aid to Tairm and Hadramaut in Ye ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia appoints new Energy Minister

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Protect children from cyber dangers

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.