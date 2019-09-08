Etihad Airways introduces new global airport transfer service

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Etihad Airways, the UAE's national airline, and SIXT, an international mobility service provider, have announced a new partnership to provide airport transfers to passengers globally.

Customers can now book the extra transfer service online for their flight via etihad.com immediately after purchasing their airline ticket or even up to one hour in advance. The new service includes various car categories from limousines to SUVs - all operated by chauffeurs.

Commenting on the partnership, Jamal Al Awadhi, Etihad Airways Vice President Product and Guest Experience, said, "This new service enhancement provides a seamless transportation experience for our guests from their home to the airport and then upon arrival at their destination.

In turn, Vinzenz Pflanz, President Corporate Sales at SIXT SE, stated, "I'm delighted we are expanding our strategic partnership to jointly offer our customers additional travel benefits. Our companies are not only two strong brands in the travel and tourism industry, we also operate globally across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the middle East and North America."