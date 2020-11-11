UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Launches 49-hour National Day Sale

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:45 AM

Etihad Airways launches 49-hour National Day sale

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced a 49-hour National Day sale where customers can book a getaway with a AED 49 deposit and pay nothing until 21 days before their trip.

"Travellers can jet off any time before 30 September 2021 for less, and lay back and relax at a luxury resort, explore ancient architecture or spend the weekend discovering a new city," the national airline of the UAE said in a statement.

Fares from Abu Dhabi to Beirut start from just AED 1,249, Athens from AED 2,449 and the Maldives from AED 3,049. The sale extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return business fares starting from AED 5,349 out of Abu Dhabi to Cairo.

With Etihad Holidays, travellers can book three-night package deals including Etihad Airways’ flights and accommodation in a four or five-star hotel in Cairo, Athens and Maldives.

Those wanting to stay closer to home can choose from an enticing range of staycation deals across the UAE. One night offers are available from as little as AED 149, including breakfast, at a wide range of hotels across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Complimentary date or destination changes are permitted, the airline added.

Related Topics

Business Holidays UAE Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi Sale Cairo Athens Beirut Maldives UAE Dirham September All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 21 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

14 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific offers Dubai-Manila flights for as lo ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

10 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.