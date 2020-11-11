Etihad Airways launches 49-hour National Day sale

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced a 49-hour National Day sale where customers can book a getaway with a AED 49 deposit and pay nothing until 21 days before their trip.

"Travellers can jet off any time before 30 September 2021 for less, and lay back and relax at a luxury resort, explore ancient architecture or spend the weekend discovering a new city," the national airline of the UAE said in a statement.

Fares from Abu Dhabi to Beirut start from just AED 1,249, Athens from AED 2,449 and the Maldives from AED 3,049. The sale extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return business fares starting from AED 5,349 out of Abu Dhabi to Cairo.

With Etihad Holidays, travellers can book three-night package deals including Etihad Airways’ flights and accommodation in a four or five-star hotel in Cairo, Athens and Maldives.

Those wanting to stay closer to home can choose from an enticing range of staycation deals across the UAE. One night offers are available from as little as AED 149, including breakfast, at a wide range of hotels across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Complimentary date or destination changes are permitted, the airline added.