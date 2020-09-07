Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) Etihad Airways is introducing COVID-19 global wellness insurance cover as part of Etihad Wellness, the airlines new health and hygiene programme.

The insurance will cover up to EUR150,000 of medical costs and up to EUR100 a day of quarantine costs in case of a positive diagnosis for 14 days, according to a press release of the national airline of the UAE.

Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice President Sales and Distribution, Etihad Airways, said, "The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight. The introduction of global COVID-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness programme, championed by our Wellness Ambassadors.

"This additional cover will not only instil confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected.

As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle free."

All Etihad tickets regardless of date of booking, traveling between now and 31st December 2020 will include COVID-19 insurance. "Guests with existing bookings are automatically enrolled into the programme. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel," read the press release.

Adelane Mecellem, Chief Executive Officer Asia, Middle-East, Turkey and Africa, AXA Partners, said, "At AXA, we are focused on improving the customer experience and wellness of individuals during these times. As such, we are proud to partner with one of the world’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways, and provide their extensive loyal travellers with new protection solutions when needed most."