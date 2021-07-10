UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Launches New Seasonal Routes To Santorini And Malaga

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to Santorini and Malaga

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Etihad Airways on Friday launched new seasonal routes to the Greek island of Santorini and the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

The two new routes were introduced a day after Etihad's new summer service to Mykonos, making it three new destinations launched in just over 24 hours.

The inaugural Malaga service, EY148, took off at 10:28 and landed at 15:48 local time. The service is scheduled for Wednesdays and Fridays between 9th July and 15th September on a Dreamliner B787.

The inaugural Santorini flight, EY177, took off from Abu Dhabi at 11:10 and landed at 14:18 local time. The service is scheduled to be operated on Fridays and Sundays between 9th July and 12th September on an Airbus A320.

More Stories From Middle East

