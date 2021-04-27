Etihad Airways launches sale to Athens from AED995 return in economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has launched a sale on fares to Greece, as travellers from the UAE are not required to quarantine on arrival.

Fly from Abu Dhabi to Athens in Economy for just AED 995 return or AED 9,995 in Business. Fares are valid until 3rd May 2021 for travel until 20th November 2021. Etihad operates twice a week to Athens with departures on Thursday’s and Saturday’s, with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner offering business, Economy and Economy Space options.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitisation and safety programme, Etihad Wellness, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight. All passengers travelling with Etihad receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance, which is valid for travel until 30th September 2021.

Etihad was the first airline in the world to announce it is operating with 100 percent of its crew on board vaccinated. To give guests peace of mind, Etihad is the only airline in the world requiring 100 percent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi.