UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Launches Sale To Athens From AED995 Return In Economy

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Etihad Airways launches sale to Athens from AED995 return in economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has launched a sale on fares to Greece, as travellers from the UAE are not required to quarantine on arrival.

Fly from Abu Dhabi to Athens in Economy for just AED 995 return or AED 9,995 in Business. Fares are valid until 3rd May 2021 for travel until 20th November 2021. Etihad operates twice a week to Athens with departures on Thursday’s and Saturday’s, with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner offering business, Economy and Economy Space options.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitisation and safety programme, Etihad Wellness, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight. All passengers travelling with Etihad receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance, which is valid for travel until 30th September 2021.

Etihad was the first airline in the world to announce it is operating with 100 percent of its crew on board vaccinated. To give guests peace of mind, Etihad is the only airline in the world requiring 100 percent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Abu Dhabi Sale Athens United Arab Emirates Greece UAE Dirham May September November All From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate South African President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sierra Leone ..

1 hour ago

U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands o ..

1 hour ago

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

1 hour ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.