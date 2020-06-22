Etihad Airways, Medicus AI to launch COVID-19 risk assessment tool across digital platforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The UAE national airline, Etihad Airways, is partnering with Austrian-based healthcare technology company Medicus AI to launch a COVID-19 risk-assessment tool that will empower guests to make informed decisions about travelling.

Powered by Medicus AI’s technology, the risk-assessment tool will guide Etihad’s guests in evaluating the probability of having contracted the COVID-19 by responding to a set of 22 questions, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The self-administered assessment, which takes less than five minutes to complete, is based on World Health Organisation, WHO, guidelines that are updated daily.

With this risk-assessment tool, guests will understand their individual probability of having contracted the virus alongside advisories and recommendations, allowing them to make informed decisions about travelling.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "We know that health and wellbeing will be a major factor impacting the travel decisions of our guests and are committed to ensuring their continued safety and peace of mind when they choose to travel with Etihad Airways. As flying operations begin to resume globally, we want to empower our guests to make informed decisions on travel.

"Partnering with Medicus AI on this innovative new tool is just one of the ways we are adapting our operations and guest experience to meet the new demands placed on the travel industry as a result of COVID-19," he added.

In turn, Dr. Baher Al Hakim, CEO of Medicus AI, commented, "We are proud to support Etihad Airways in their efforts to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew as the world returns to normalcy. Our initial efforts at the start of the pandemic were to help provide assessment and monitoring tools, and as needs shift, our efforts have evolved to help our partners bring people back to their day-to-day life in a safe manner."

The tool is now available to guests on Etihad website and soon on the Etihad Airways mobile application on the Apple iOS, Android and Huawei platforms. It will be accessible in English, with additional language editions such as Arabic, French, German and Portuguese being added in phases.

Etihad Airways has been actively sourcing and investing in innovative solutions to enhance the safety and wellbeing of its employees and guests in light of the impact of COVID-19 and has also recently announced trials of COVID-19 triage and contactless technology at Abu Dhabi International Airport.