Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, announced Etihad Airways as the Official Airline partner for the summit's third edition, taking place at Dubai's New Media academy from 11th to 13th January 2025 under the theme “Content for Good”.

The partnership with Etihad advances the goals of the summit's third edition. These include solidifying the UAE's role as a global hub for the digital economy and creative industries, promoting impactful content as a catalyst for industry transformation and social media use, and encouraging investor sponsorship for entrepreneurs and content creators.

The partnership also helps expand the summit's reach, attracting wider participation and increasing its visibility and following across social media platforms.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "As the UAE's national carrier, Etihad's partnership with the third 1 Billion Followers Summit demonstrates our commitment to supporting major events both in the UAE and across the world. This event in particular highlights our forward-thinking and innovative spirit, as well as the role we play in connecting people and building communities.

Through our expanding network and ambitious growth plans, we continue to cement Abu Dhabi's position as a key aviation hub and the ideal gateway to the UAE. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the summit from all over the world, and showcasing the beautiful destination of our home, Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

Etihad Airways has recently announced it will add 13 more destinations in 2025, bringing the total number of cities it serves to 93.

Alia AlHammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, stated, "From the outset, the 1 Billion Followers Summit sought to forge partnerships that support the new media industry and establish the UAE as a creative destination and a global hub for digital content. The UAE's attractive ecosystem and forward-thinking vision provide ideal conditions for propelling the creative economy to new heights."

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the summit brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations.