Etihad Airways named ‘World’s leading Airline’, wins in four categories at World Travel Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been recognised with four awards at the 26th annual World Travel Awards, WTA, held at the prestigious Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman. The WTA is one of the industry’s leading events which recognises and celebrates excellence in the global travel and tourism industry.

Etihad received a sweep of awards, being named the ‘World’s Leading Airline 2019’, ‘World's Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2019’, ‘World's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2019’ and ‘World's Leading Excellence Inflight Service 2019’.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "At Etihad, we continuously strive to enhance our products and guest experience to ensure we are delivering the industry’s highest standards and leading the way when it comes to innovation.

We are honoured that these awards have been voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, and on behalf of the entire Etihad family, we extend our sincerest thanks to our partners and guests worldwide."

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: "Etihad Airways continues to set the global benchmark for aviation. Its commitment to improving its customer service, technology and inflight experience is unrivalled and I am delighted that it has been acknowledged by both the travel trade and the public."

The glittering event in Muscat was attended by industry professionals and key leaders in the travel and tourism industry as well as the media.