Etihad Airways offers flexible booking conditions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced that it is allowing travellers one complimentary date or destination change for all flights booked between 8th March and 7th April 2020.

In a statement today, the airline said the offer is valid for travel from 22nd March 2020, and is applicable to all fares including Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings.

Any fare difference arising from the rebooking/rerouting will be applied, it added.