ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) Etihad Airways has announced the launch of its New Year’s sale – get two tickets for the price of one.

Fares from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul start from just AED 1,790, Dublin from AED 3,830 and Toronto from AED 5,790. The sale extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return business fares starting from AED 8,750 out of Abu Dhabi to Maldives and AED 10,370 from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul. Travellers can jet off any time before 15th June 2021 to avail the deal.

Etihad is the only airline in the world requiring 100 percent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned Etihad Wellness sanitisation and safety programme, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight. All passengers travelling with Etihad receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance.

The sale starts on Tuesday, 5th January, 2021, and ends on Wednesday, 13th January at etihad.com. This offer is valid only for one guest and a companion. Booking for the companion must be made in the same transaction, and the companion must fly on the same flight, date, and class of travel as the accompanying guest. Additional terms and conditions apply.