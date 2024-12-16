Open Menu

Etihad Airways Opens New Gateway To Kenya With Launch Of Nairobi Flights

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Etihad Airways celebrated the launch of its new service to Nairobi on Sunday, marking the airline's latest milestone in a remarkable year of network expansion.

Operating through the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport, the service creates a vital connection between the UAE's capital and one of Africa's most dynamic cities.

"The introduction of our Nairobi service enhances our growing network while responding to strong travel demand between the UAE and Kenya, as demonstrated by today's completely full inaugural flight," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. "As both Abu Dhabi and Kenya experience remarkable tourism growth and set ambitious targets for the future, this route creates valuable opportunities for both destinations. The service strengthens the important ties between our regions, supporting Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub while providing enhanced access to Kenya's thriving tourism market.

"

The launch comes at a significant time for Kenya's tourism sector. With visitor numbers expected to reach 3 million in 2024 and targets of 5 million visitors in the coming years, Kenya's tourism industry is on a strong growth trajectory.

The Nairobi launch follows the successful introduction of services to Antalya, Bali, Boston, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Mykonos, Nice, Qassim, and Thiruvananthapuram in 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, Etihad will continue its expansion with thirteen new destinations: Warsaw and Prague in June; Al Alamein and Atlanta in July; Taipei in September; Medan, Phnom Penh, and Krabi in October; and Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi, and Algiers in November.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Abu Dhabi Algiers Phnom Penh Prague Nice Hong Kong Thiruvananthapuram Kozhikode Jaipur Medan Nairobi Warsaw Taipei Krabi Chiang Mai Tunis Antalya Boston Atlanta Hanoi Kenya Hub November Sunday Market Industry Million Airport

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

17 seconds ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

27 seconds ago
 World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

30 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

52 minutes ago
flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago
 MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

1 hour ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East