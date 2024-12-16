Etihad Airways Opens New Gateway To Kenya With Launch Of Nairobi Flights
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Etihad Airways celebrated the launch of its new service to Nairobi on Sunday, marking the airline's latest milestone in a remarkable year of network expansion.
Operating through the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport, the service creates a vital connection between the UAE's capital and one of Africa's most dynamic cities.
"The introduction of our Nairobi service enhances our growing network while responding to strong travel demand between the UAE and Kenya, as demonstrated by today's completely full inaugural flight," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. "As both Abu Dhabi and Kenya experience remarkable tourism growth and set ambitious targets for the future, this route creates valuable opportunities for both destinations. The service strengthens the important ties between our regions, supporting Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub while providing enhanced access to Kenya's thriving tourism market.
"
The launch comes at a significant time for Kenya's tourism sector. With visitor numbers expected to reach 3 million in 2024 and targets of 5 million visitors in the coming years, Kenya's tourism industry is on a strong growth trajectory.
The Nairobi launch follows the successful introduction of services to Antalya, Bali, Boston, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Mykonos, Nice, Qassim, and Thiruvananthapuram in 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, Etihad will continue its expansion with thirteen new destinations: Warsaw and Prague in June; Al Alamein and Atlanta in July; Taipei in September; Medan, Phnom Penh, and Krabi in October; and Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi, and Algiers in November.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain17 seconds ago
-
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights27 seconds ago
-
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Dubai 202530 minutes ago
-
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth45 minutes ago
-
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International1 hour ago
-
FTA launches world’s first tax refund system for e-commerce retail purchases for tourists1 hour ago
-
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched1 hour ago
-
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector employees, domestic ..1 hour ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day2 hours ago
-
Representatives of 35 countries meet at International Cadet Ball in Moscow2 hours ago
-
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA2 hours ago