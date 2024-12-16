Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Etihad Airways celebrated the launch of its new service to Nairobi on Sunday, marking the airline's latest milestone in a remarkable year of network expansion.

Operating through the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport, the service creates a vital connection between the UAE's capital and one of Africa's most dynamic cities.

"The introduction of our Nairobi service enhances our growing network while responding to strong travel demand between the UAE and Kenya, as demonstrated by today's completely full inaugural flight," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. "As both Abu Dhabi and Kenya experience remarkable tourism growth and set ambitious targets for the future, this route creates valuable opportunities for both destinations. The service strengthens the important ties between our regions, supporting Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub while providing enhanced access to Kenya's thriving tourism market.

"

The launch comes at a significant time for Kenya's tourism sector. With visitor numbers expected to reach 3 million in 2024 and targets of 5 million visitors in the coming years, Kenya's tourism industry is on a strong growth trajectory.

The Nairobi launch follows the successful introduction of services to Antalya, Bali, Boston, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Mykonos, Nice, Qassim, and Thiruvananthapuram in 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, Etihad will continue its expansion with thirteen new destinations: Warsaw and Prague in June; Al Alamein and Atlanta in July; Taipei in September; Medan, Phnom Penh, and Krabi in October; and Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi, and Algiers in November.