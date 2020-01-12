Etihad Airways operates eco-flight to celebrate ADSW 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Etihad Airways will mark Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 by operating a special eco-flight from Abu Dhabi to Brussels.

Departing at 02:20 on Monday, 13th January, 2020, Flight EY 57 will be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the newest and most efficient aircraft in the Etihad fleet, which consumes at least 15 percent less fuel than any aircraft type previously flown by the airline.

The aircraft will follow an optimised flight route facilitated by the European airspace navigation service provider, Eurocontrol, to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

"Sustainable practice is a critical and continuing challenge for the air transport industry, which is striving to reduce carbon emissions and waste, while meeting the soaring demand for air travel. It is also a key priority for the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in which Etihad is a critical driver of both social and economic development," said Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group.

In addition to the optimised flight route, initiatives to support tomorrow’s Brussels eco-flight include: Minimal single-use plastics on board, including the removal of plastic wrapping from blankets, headsets wrapped in paper (Economy) and velvet bags (business), plastic-free amenity kits; lightweight metal cutlery (Sola Cutlery, the Netherlands), meals served in aluminium dishes, water served in recyclable tetra-pak boxes, and hot beverage cups to be replaced with recyclable cups (Butterfly Cup); innovative wheat-based plates (Biotrem) for on-demand meals in Business; and electric tractors to help ferry freight and luggage between the terminal and the aircraft in Abu Dhabi.

The airline has just received the first 10 of 94 such aircraft, to be introduced in 2020.

Etihad is also implementing or considering sustainability initiatives, including waterless cleaning of aircraft exteriors, improving presentation and removing grease and dirt to "smooth" the fuselage and minimise aerodynamic "drag"; along with "eco-wash" cleaning of aircraft engines to help improve fuel efficiency and minimise emissions.