UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways, Pakistan's PIA Relaunch Codeshare Partnership

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Etihad Airways, Pakistan's PIA relaunch codeshare partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Etihad Airways and Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, have relaunched their codeshare partnership to provide their customers with greater access to both airlines’ trunk routes between the UAE and Pakistan, and on Etihad services across its global network.

The codeshare flights will be open for sale on 13th November, 2019, with the first travel date from 26th November, said a press release issued by Etihad Airways on Wednesday.

The partnership will see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’ code on PIA services to and from Abu Dhabi to the Pakistani cities of Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

PIA will place its ‘PK’ code on Etihad services from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to Abu Dhabi and vice versa, and also onwards from the UAE capital to Amsterdam, Bahrain, Colombo Chicago, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Madrid, Moscow, Washington D.C, and Zurich. And ‘subject to government approval’ to Amman, Athens, Brisbane, Melbourne, Nairobi, Rome and Sydney.

Commenting on the announcement, Robin Kamark, Etihad Airways Chief Commercial Officer, said, "The UAE and Pakistan share strong historical, commercial and cultural links and this partnership with PIA, one of the oldest and most experienced airlines in Asia, is a natural progression for both carriers.

It enables us to cater to the strong customer demand for both point-to-point business and visual flight rules travel between the UAE and major cities in Pakistan, and to provide seamless travel options for the large Pakistani diaspora around the world, connecting through our hub in Abu Dhabi."

For his part, Nausherwan Adil, Chief Commercial Officer of Pakistan International Airlines, stated that this is indeed a great opportunity for PIA to join hands with Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, connecting Pakistan to UAE and around the globe, expanding reach to more destinations for the convenience of valued passengers.

He added, "The relationship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates has always been a strong one and we feel proud to be working closely with our friends at Etihad Airways."

Etihad Airways has been serving Pakistan since November 2004, and currently operates two daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad, 11 weekly flights to Lahore, and a daily service to Karachi.

PIA has been serving Abu Dhabi for more than three decades, and today flies seven weekly flights each from Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Business Moscow Washington UAE Abu Dhabi Sale Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Los Angeles Frankfurt Athens Rome Amman Nairobi Amsterdam Madrid Colombo Chicago Bahrain United Arab Emirates Hub November 2019 From Government Share Asia PIA

Recent Stories

Bushfire threat still high as Australia clean up b ..

13 minutes ago

Spain's record scorer striker Villa retires after ..

13 minutes ago

Gilgit Baltistan grid station phase-I to be comple ..

13 minutes ago

US State Department Recognizes Anez Interim Presid ..

13 minutes ago

How a virus might protect against skin cancer

16 minutes ago

Late evening eating may compromise women's heart h ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.