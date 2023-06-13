UrduPoint.com

Etihad Airways Partners With Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Etihad Airways partners with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) Etihad Airways is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the theatrical release of the highly anticipated feature film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The next installment of the epic action franchise, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released globally beginning 12 July.

Among other locations, the movie was also shot in Abu Dhabi, Etihad’s home city.

The latest movie trailer shows off the iconic sand dunes of the Liwa desert and Abu Dhabi's upcoming Midfield Terminal, which will be Etihad's future home.

From June to August, guests flying in Etihad’s First and business cabins will be treated to a cinema style Movie Snacks menu and indulge in themed mocktails such as Mission Accomplished, Undercover Sipper, Secret Agent and Thyme’s Up. All Etihad guests will enjoy inflight entertainment featuring Mission: Impossible content.

In addition to the onboard experience, Etihad will be celebrating the film’s release with a co-branded marketing campaign featuring bespoke content and flight specials with self-destructing offers.

Fans around the world will get to travel on their next mission with a movie themed experience.

Later in the year, guests travelling on Etihad will be able to experience a dedicated Mission: Impossible channel on E-BOX, its inflight entertainment service. The channel will feature all seven of the Mission Impossible series as well as exciting behind-the-scenes content.

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways, said, “The Mission Impossible blockbusters are a phenomenal series and we’re incredibly proud to partner with Paramount Pictures to showcase Etihad and Abu Dhabi to the world.

We are thrilled to be able to give millions of guests the opportunity to enjoy the Mission Impossible films during their Etihad flight and to showcase the film across our global network.”

Irene Trachtenberg, SVP, Worldwide Marketing & Partnerships, Paramount Pictures, commented, “We are happy to partner with Etihad and to shoot in Abu Dhabi once again. Having Etihad aircraft and cabin crew authentically in the movie celebrates our appreciation of the warm welcome Abu Dhabi gave to our production. Our partnership with Etihad will help to reach Mission: Impossible fans globally as they can watch the previous Mission: Impossible movies on the inflight entertainment as they fly to, from or through Abu Dhabi on their own missions.”

This is the third time the blockbuster movie series has chosen the UAE as a location, with Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol being the first of the franchise to be filmed in the country in 2011.

Abu Dhabi is now a popular location for movie makers having attracted Hollywood blockbusters and independent filmmakers from across the globe in recent years. The film industry in Abu Dhabi has seen significant growth thanks to the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and its investment in cutting edge production facilities and infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi’s diverse landscapes offer captivating and inspiring backdrops for cinematography, ranging from the modern, skyscraper filled skyline to the expansive deserts and sand dunes featured in the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trailer.

