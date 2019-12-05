UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Partners With Mumbai City Football Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:45 PM

Etihad Airways partners with Mumbai City Football Club

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced its partnership with Mumbai City Football Club, that City Football Group, CFG, a valued partner of Etihad Airways for more than 10 years, agreed to acquire last week.

Yasser Al Yousuf, Vice President Commercial Partnerships for Etihad Aviation Group, said: "India is an important market for Etihad Airways, and I am honoured to announce this exciting new venture, strengthening our commitment both to India and to the global football community and I look forward to enhancing this partnership in the years to come."

"We are proud to be part of CFG’s journey, bringing communities together through sport, and look forward to welcoming Mumbai City FC to the extended family."

Damian Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group India, said: "We welcome Etihad’s partnership of Mumbai City FC. Etihad is a world class airline and a world class partner. We are delighted that they are going to be extending their renowned footprint in global football to India and, more specifically, to Mumbai.

Indian football has an extremely exciting future and we are very pleased that Etihad will be a part of it".

Etihad Airways has been flying to India for more than 15 years (Mumbai since September 2004), and currently operates 159 return flights per week to 10 cities. Etihad proudly provides the Indian population with air connectivity to destinations across its network, particularly to Europe and North America, where they can take advantage of Etihad’s USA pre-clearance, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the middle East. It allows US bound passengers to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight to one of Etihad’s four North American destinations.

This new venture complements Etihad’s current partnerships in the Indian market which include Taj Hotels, SBI Card, Kalyan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Joyalukkas.

Fans in Mumbai will have the chance to see the new Etihad branded kit firsthand when the team take the pitch against Kerala Blasters tonight at Mumbai Football Arena.

Related Topics

India USA Football Mumbai World Europe Agriculture Abu Dhabi Kalyan United States United Arab Emirates Middle East September Border Gold Market Family All

Recent Stories

Afghan woman killed in fire at Greek migrant camp

28 seconds ago

Erdogan Expects NATO Support in Fight Against Kurd ..

30 seconds ago

Trump Urges House to Impeach Quickly, Wants Senate ..

32 seconds ago

Workshop on Pakistan's truck art thrilled people

34 seconds ago

Iran Army Chief Declares Country's Defense Industr ..

37 seconds ago

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.