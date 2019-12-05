Etihad Airways partners with Mumbai City Football Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced its partnership with Mumbai City Football Club, that City Football Group, CFG, a valued partner of Etihad Airways for more than 10 years, agreed to acquire last week.

Yasser Al Yousuf, Vice President Commercial Partnerships for Etihad Aviation Group, said: "India is an important market for Etihad Airways, and I am honoured to announce this exciting new venture, strengthening our commitment both to India and to the global football community and I look forward to enhancing this partnership in the years to come."

"We are proud to be part of CFG’s journey, bringing communities together through sport, and look forward to welcoming Mumbai City FC to the extended family."

Damian Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group India, said: "We welcome Etihad’s partnership of Mumbai City FC. Etihad is a world class airline and a world class partner. We are delighted that they are going to be extending their renowned footprint in global football to India and, more specifically, to Mumbai.

Indian football has an extremely exciting future and we are very pleased that Etihad will be a part of it".

Etihad Airways has been flying to India for more than 15 years (Mumbai since September 2004), and currently operates 159 return flights per week to 10 cities. Etihad proudly provides the Indian population with air connectivity to destinations across its network, particularly to Europe and North America, where they can take advantage of Etihad’s USA pre-clearance, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the middle East. It allows US bound passengers to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight to one of Etihad’s four North American destinations.

This new venture complements Etihad’s current partnerships in the Indian market which include Taj Hotels, SBI Card, Kalyan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Joyalukkas.

Fans in Mumbai will have the chance to see the new Etihad branded kit firsthand when the team take the pitch against Kerala Blasters tonight at Mumbai Football Arena.