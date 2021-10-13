UrduPoint.com

Etihad Airways Raises US$1.2 Billion In First Sustainability-linked ESG Loan In Global Aviation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Etihad Airways raises US$1.2 billion in first sustainability-linked ESG loan in global aviation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Etihad Airways has raised US$1.2 billion in the first sustainability-linked loan (SLL) tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation.

The transaction is the largest sustainable financing in the airline’s history and follows two innovative aviation financing deals - a first-of-a-kind sustainability-linked transition sukuk in 2020 and a loan tied to the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2019.

Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Etihad Airways has spearheaded sustainable financing in aviation, and we are proud to continue our innovative track record by being the first airline to secure a sustainability-linked ESG loan. Financing our operations in a way that supports both our planet and the people in our local communities is the natural next step of our financing strategy.

"Our goals will have a real-world impact, and to underscore our accountability, we have committed to penalties and incentives of up to US$5.5 million linked to our progress against key performance indicators. Through our Greenliner programme, we are pursuing multiple sustainability-related initiatives at Etihad Airways to improve the environmental footprint of aviation, and green financing is a key part of our strategy."

Etihad Airways selected HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the strategic partners and financiers for this transaction. The two acted as Joint ESG Structuring Banks, Joint ESG Coordinators, Joint Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger.

FAB also acted as Facility Agent.

Commenting on his bank's participation, Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO, HSBC UAE & Head of International Markets, said, "HSBC is committed to helping lead the transition to a net zero carbon economy and we’re mobilising finance and accelerating innovation to make this happen, working in partnership with our customers to realise the opportunity to build a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future. This is our second sustainability-linked transaction with Etihad, sending a strong signal that two global companies with leading UAE businesses - such as HSBC and Etihad - are committed to working in partnership to find innovative ways to finance industry while also protecting the planet."

From his side, Martin Tricaud, Group Head of Investment Banking, FAB, said, "As a strategic partner and financier to Etihad in this transaction, FAB has demonstrated its sustainable financing expertise and contributed to the transition towards sustainability across the aviation sector. As the UAE’s largest bank, we play an active role in supporting the economy, environment and communities that we operate in. We recognise the importance of the benefits and opportunities that can be brought about through sustainable finance. FAB is committed to empowering the UAE’s priority sectors to grow and become more sustainable through our impactful finance solutions."

Related Topics

Loan United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Progress Lead Sierra Leonean Leone 2019 2020 Market Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Students urged to adopt safety measures while cros ..

Students urged to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks

39 seconds ago
 AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check p ..

AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check pace of work on development pro ..

44 seconds ago
 Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Kh ..

Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Khan

4 minutes ago
 UK MP disturbed by football's 'racism problem' aft ..

UK MP disturbed by football's 'racism problem' after violent Hungary clashes

4 minutes ago
 AUKUS Threatens Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime - ..

AUKUS Threatens Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime - Russian Security Council Secr ..

4 minutes ago
 ‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.