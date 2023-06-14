UrduPoint.com

Etihad Airways Ramps Up Rome Flights From November

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, announced the increase of its flight frequency between Abu Dhabi and Rome from seven to 11 times per week, starting on 4th November 2023.

This will provide business and leisure travelers with better access and convenience through double-daily connections between the Italian and UAE capitals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, expressed his delight at the expansion of the Rome service, which underscores the Etihad Airways' commitment to providing more flexibility and better travel options to customers in Italy, the UAE and across the airline's network.

