Etihad Airways Registered 1.7 Million Travellers During January

Published February 13, 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for January 2025, starting the year with continued strong performance.

The airline welcomed 1.7 million guests during the month, an 18 percent rise on the same period last year, and a passenger load factor of 89 percent compared to 86 percent for January 2024.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “We saw a strong traffic result for January, signalling continued upward momentum, with a particularly robust passenger load factor as guests continue to choose to fly with Etihad.

Alongside these strong figures, I am delighted to note continued growing guest approval, with January at a record level for customer satisfaction.”

“We also announced further increase in frequencies to our network, including plans to go triple-daily to Milan from November, 2025 and four-daily to Bangkok from February 2026,” he added.

