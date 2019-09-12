UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Relaunches Website As Part Of Ongoing Digital Transformation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Etihad Airways relaunches website as part of ongoing digital transformation

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has re-launched etihad.com as part of its continuous commitment to improve the online customer journey, making it easier for guests to plan their trip, search for information, and manage their booking

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has re-launched etihad.com as part of its continuous commitment to improve the online customer journey, making it easier for guests to plan their trip, search for information, and manage their booking.

The refreshed website is now live globally on all Etihad’s site editions in 16 languages. Redesigned from scratch, guests visiting etihad.com now enjoy faster loading pages, thanks to cleaner redesigned content, images, and graphics. An easier-to-navigate site and a reduction in the number of pages makes it simpler for people to find the information they want.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad Aviation Group said, "Knowing travelers increasingly turn to digital channels to manage their journey, we completely redesigned our website to provide a superior digital experience."

With a larger percentage of consumers accessing etihad.com via mobile, the new website is responsive across any device, be it a smart phone, tablet or desktop, allowing guests to access information quickly and easily, before they reach the airport.

Additionally, 25 percent more guests are now accessing self-service functionalities and checking in online thanks to the newly integrated technology which supports flight tickets booked through all channels. Previously, this was only available to those that booked directly through Etihad.

Future enhancements include a new booking engine to provide a consistent end-to-end user journey which is mobile responsive and features a more user-friendly payment system. Guests looking to travel will be able to pay with cash, Etihad Guest Miles, or a combination of cash plus miles.

The next phase will provide a more seamless digital experience when navigating between Etihad Airways for flight bookings, Etihad Guest for loyalty offers, and Etihad Holidays for packages, with a view to letting guests manage their entire Etihad travel experience in one place.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Holidays Superior United Arab Emirates SITE All From Airport

Recent Stories

Manarat Al Saadiyat to host Macro Photography exhi ..

6 minutes ago

British American Tobacco says to cut 2,300 jobs gl ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Novak Says New Saudi Energy Minister to H ..

8 minutes ago

Hurriyet Leader calls world powers to address post ..

36 minutes ago

Sehat Insaf cards distributed in the district

36 minutes ago

At Least 10 Killed, 85 Injured in Rally Stampede a ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.