Etihad Airways Resumes Flights To Khartoum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Khartoum, Sudan, on Tuesday, 16th July.

Etihad Flight EY 632 will depart Abu Dhabi at 9.50am every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, arriving four hours later at 11.50am local time.

The return service, flight EY 633 will depart at 12.50pm, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 6.55pm.

The airline suspended flights to Khartoum on 9th June due to security concerns in the city.

"The safety of guests and staff is the highest priority," Etihad Airways said, adding that the decision to resume services follows a detailed review of safety and security.

