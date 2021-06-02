UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Resumes Flights To Rabat And Phuket

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:15 PM

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) On the back of quarantine-free travel to Morocco, and back into the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways is restarting services to Rabat on 23rd June 2021.

As Phuket prepares to reopen to international vaccinated travellers, Etihad is recommencing services to the popular holiday destination on 1st July 2021.

To simplify the travel experience and provide additional peace of mind, Etihad recently launched Verified to Fly, allowing guests to validate their COVID-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport. Travellers who use Verified to Fly can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience.

To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting Manage my Booking and will receive further information on how to submit their documents.

