UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Resumes Services To And From Bahrain International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Etihad Airways resumes services to and from Bahrain International Airport

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th June 2020 (WAM) - Etihad Airways will resume services to and from Bahrain International Airport starting from 19 June 2020.

The flights will connect Abu Dhabi with Manama. Travellers wishing to book a flight to Bahrain are advised to visit www.etihad.com to review their options and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at the end destination.

Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency.

The outbound flights will operate on 19, 21, 26 and 28 June (Boeing 787-9). EY 371 AUH to BAH departing at 01:30 and arriving at 01:45 The return flights will operate on 19, 21, 26 and 28 June. EY 378 BAH to AUH departing at 03:15 and arriving at 05:25

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Manama Bahrain June 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

2 hours ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

3 hours ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.