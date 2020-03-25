UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Suspends All Flights From UAE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:15 AM

Etihad Airways suspends all flights from UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced suspension of all flights departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport for two weeks, and subject to further directives by the relevant authorities.

According to a statement released by the airline on Tuesday evening, the announcement was made following the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, and the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, have brought forward their directive to suspend all inbound, outbound, and transit passenger flights in the UAE.

This decision was made to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and to protect citizens, residents, and international travellers, the statement added.

Etihad Airways explained that aircraft that were outside the UAE on Tuesday 24th March, will operate to Abu Dhabi as planned, with the final arrival on Wednesday, 25th March, carrying passengers permitted to enter the UAE under current government imposed restrictions.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience and disruption this will cause our customers during this challenging period. Our teams will continue to make every effort to assist its customers and to advise them of their options," the UAE airline noted.

Etihad Airways affirmed that it continues to follow UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives and is applying a contingency plan to assist affected customers. The airline said that it will announce the resumption of services through its usual channels once restrictions are lifted.

