UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Suspends Flights To Saudi Arabia, Muscat, Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, Muscat, Kuwait

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) With immediate effect, Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended its flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, Muscat and Kuwait until further notice.

A company spokesperson said the move is aimed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"The safety of its customers and crew is Etihad's highest priority and we regret any inconvenience the suspension may cause, he added.

More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness.

Related Topics

Kuwait Company Abu Dhabi Muscat Saudi Arabia May

Recent Stories

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

2 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

3 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.