Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, Muscat, Kuwait

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) With immediate effect, Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended its flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, Muscat and Kuwait until further notice.

A company spokesperson said the move is aimed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"The safety of its customers and crew is Etihad's highest priority and we regret any inconvenience the suspension may cause, he added.

More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness.