Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market with 10,000 prizes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Etihad Airways has announced it will give away 10,000 prizes this week during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) taking place live in the UAE.

The prizes form part of the airline’s commitment to giving away 50,000 prizes throughout the year in celebration of the UAE’s 50th Anniversary.

Everyone signed up to the airline’s UAE 50 campaign will automatically be entered into the draw. Registering is simple and can be done through etihad.com/UAE50 or the Etihad stand at ATM.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said, "Etihad is excited to be participating in ATM live this year, which is an important indicator of the UAE’s ability to host events safely. To mark the occasion, and in celebration of the UAE’s golden anniversary, the airline is giving away a phenomenal number of prizes this week and Etihad encourages everyone to take part in Etihad’s UAE50 campaign.

"

The prizes include free business class flights, up to 50,000 bonus Etihad Guest Miles per winner, and travel vouchers. The winners will be announced on etihad.com and on the large screens at the Etihad stand at ATM.

Visitors who play the ‘Guess and Win’ game by Etihad Holidays at ATM will be in to win a one night stay at a 5-star hotel in Abu Dhabi. Participating hotels include Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and more.

Signing up to Etihad’s UAE50 can be done with just a name and email address, and is free to join. Throughout the golden jubilee year, Etihad will launch a number of activities and collaborations, from spotlighting the legacy of the nation, to co-creating commemorative artworks with expressionists in all art mediums.