Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the Fiftieth’ with year-long programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Etihad Airways unveiled on Sunday a year-long programme in celebration of the 50 years since the nation was established. The programme will launch in three phases, focusing on the past, the present and looking forward to the future, said an Etihad statement.

The airline has launched a dedicated platform at etihad.com/uae50, and aims to engage the local community in its participative programme that will be revealed in detail throughout the year. Citizens, residents and guests of the UAE will have the chance to participate and win one of 50,000 prizes that will be given away throughout the course of the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "This year-long initiative demonstrates Etihad’s celebration of the past, and commitment to the next 50 years of this incredible country. As one of the UAE’s leading brands, Etihad is proud to bring the world to Abu Dhabi to be part of this celebration."

The first project in this series of celebrations is the ‘legacy of a nation’ which charts the untold stories of the nation from the past 50 years.

Etihad will be seeking out and curating personal accounts of life in the UAE, both past and present.

The second pillar of the programme is ‘values that unite’, where Etihad will collaborate with expressionists from different walks of life, to co-create work that commemorates this auspicious occasion.

The final phase of this campaign is headlined ‘hosting the world’. Hospitality is a very important part of Emirati culture and similarly is an intrinsic part of Etihad’s commitment to its guests. Etihad will encourage, support and facilitate individuals with hosting special visitors from around the world to experience the UAE’s warm welcome for themselves.

The 50,000 prizes range from free flights and bonus Etihad Guest Miles, to discount vouchers for experiences across Abu Dhabi, and will be awarded throughout the year. The series of activities will run until 31st December 2021.