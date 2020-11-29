UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways To Commence Flights From Beijing To Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:15 PM

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) Etihad Airways will commence another service from China, with flights from Beijing to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, from 7 December. The service will operate with a weekly flight using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, featuring Etihad’s award-winning business and Economy cabins.

Etihad resumed services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai in late July this year, which has helped meet the large demand from travellers in the UAE, China, and other countries in the middle East, Europe, and Africa. With the second weekly flight added to Etihad’s global network, the airline becomes the only carrier in the MENA region operating non-stop passenger flights departing from both Shanghai and Beijing.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "China continues to be a strategically important market for Etihad and resuming an additional passenger route connecting China with Abu Dhabi is a welcome development.

Being granted the rights to operate the second weekly flight by the Chinese government was huge recognition of the unrelenting joint efforts by the airline, testing institutions in the UAE, and the authorities in both countries, in the battle against COVID-19.

"Etihad is tremendously grateful for the support of the authorities, its customers and partners, and its employees in these most challenging of times, and Etihad stands ready to fly more frequently to China when possible."

As a mid-sized, full-service carrier, Etihad will continue to follow this positioning. The airline will strengthen its focus on its core values of safety, security, and service, and will continue developing its industry-leading Etihad Wellness health and hygiene programme, prioritising innovation and sustainability, which are essential to the future of the airline.

