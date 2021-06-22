Etihad Airways to commence service to Vienna

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Etihad Airways will launch flights to Vienna twice weekly using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from 18th July 2021.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitisation and safety programme, Etihad Wellness, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Etihad's website or the app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre, or through a local or online travel agency.