Etihad Airways To Fly 787 Dreamliners To Jakarta And Maldives

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:15 PM

Etihad Airways to fly 787 Dreamliners to Jakarta and Maldives

Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on its flights from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta, Indonesia, and will upgrade its daily morning service to Male, Maldives, to the wide-body aircraft on a seasonal basis, it was announced today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on its flights from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta, Indonesia, and will upgrade its daily morning service to Male, Maldives, to the wide-body aircraft on a seasonal basis, it was announced today.

In a press statement, the carrier said the airline's two daily scheduled services from Abu Dhabi to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, will be operated on a year-round basis by a two-class Boeing 787-9. Effective 27th October, the overnight service will transition to a Dreamliner operation and the aircraft will be introduced on the daytime service from 14th December 2019.

The airline will also operate the next-generation aircraft on its daily morning service from Abu Dhabi to Male from 27th October 2019 to 30th April 2020. This morning service will continue to be supplemented by a second overnight departure.

Etihad Airways is one of the world’s largest operators of the Boeing 787 and is introducing the aircraft to these destinations to benefit its point-to-point customers travelling to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as those connecting to and from the Etihad global network.

