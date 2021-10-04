Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers from pandemic

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th October 2021 (WAM) – Etihad Airways, the award-winning national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is hosting a major recruitment drive, seeking up to 1000 individuals with outstanding hospitality experience to join the airline’s World Leading Cabin Crew.

The international recruitment days will take place in 10 different cities across the UAE, middle East and Europe, including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Applicants interested in attending the recruitment days and joining the airline’s award-winning team of cabin crew should register in advance by visiting etihad.com/cabincrewrecruitment.

Employees laid off due to the pandemic are welcome to apply through the airline’s alumni programme, which is currently advertising the positions available.

Captain Jihad Matta, Head of Crew Performance and Support, Etihad Airways, said: "I am pleased to say Etihad is in a position to be able to start hiring cabin crew again. The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult, however there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand. A critical part of this is rebuilding our cabin crew team."

"For those interested in joining, this is an amazing opportunity to be part of something special, where no two days at work will ever be the same and you will be supported to grow your career every step of the way.

"

"In each of these cities, we will be looking for candidates who have a passion for delivering exceptional customer service and creating memorable moments for guests. We are looking for individuals who will help grow our business and who will be united with us in our mission of bringing the world to Abu Dhabi."

Alongside providing candidates with comprehensive information about living in Abu Dhabi, ranked as one of the safest cities in the world, and the dynamics of working with guests at 30,000 feet, the airline will also conduct an in-depth assessment process.

"We hope to attract diverse, talented men and women globally, to inspire and help them kick-start a tremendous career opportunity and life experience in the UAE," adds Matta.

Successful candidates will undergo a comprehensive training programme in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery. The training will be conducted at Zayed Campus, the airline’s training academy, and at the end of the programme, individuals will officially be awarded their wings.

Cabin crew are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the fresh and vibrant surroundings of the capital of the UAE.