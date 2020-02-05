UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways To Increase Frequencies To Athens During Busy Summer Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

Etihad Airways to increase frequencies to Athens during busy summer period

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced that it will increase frequencies on its popular Abu Dhabi to Athens route during the busy summer peak months.

According to a press release issued by Etihad on Wednesday, the additional overnight service will be operated between 8th July and 31st August by an Airbus A320 configured with 8 seats in business and 150 seats in Economy.

The extra frequency complements the daily two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner morning daytime service between the two capitals.

