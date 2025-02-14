Etihad Airways To Launch Flights To Sochi
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Etihad Airways announced the launch of flights to Sochi, the gateway to the north-east coast of the Black Sea.
Etihad will fly three-times a week* between Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Sochi International Airport (AER), timed to optimise a leisure break in summer or winter.
The flights are on sale now and will operate three-times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays using one of the airline’s modern A320 family aircraft, with eight seats in business and 150 in Economy, and all guests enjoying Etihad's award-winning service onboard.
The announcement is the latest new route unveiled by Etihad and is the fourteenth new destination the airline will add to its thriving network this year.
The new route gives more opportunity for guests to visit Abu Dhabi, either as a stopover or a destination. Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme further enhances connectivity, enabling travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi
Recent Stories
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 20246 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi6 minutes ago
-
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC21 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDEX & NAVDEX 202521 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 20252 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil down to $77.42 pb2 hours ago
-
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 20242 hours ago
-
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 20262 hours ago
-
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutions3 hours ago
-
2PointZero acquires stake in EHC Investment Company3 hours ago
-
Tabreed reports revenue of AED2.434 billion in 20243 hours ago