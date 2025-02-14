Open Menu

Etihad Airways To Launch Flights To Sochi

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Etihad Airways announced the launch of flights to Sochi, the gateway to the north-east coast of the Black Sea.
Etihad will fly three-times a week* between Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Sochi International Airport (AER), timed to optimise a leisure break in summer or winter.
The flights are on sale now and will operate three-times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays using one of the airline’s modern A320 family aircraft, with eight seats in business and 150 in Economy, and all guests enjoying Etihad's award-winning service onboard.


The announcement is the latest new route unveiled by Etihad and is the fourteenth new destination the airline will add to its thriving network this year.


The new route gives more opportunity for guests to visit Abu Dhabi, either as a stopover or a destination. Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme further enhances connectivity, enabling travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi

